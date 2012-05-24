6 Things You Didn't Know About The FOX Network

Fox has been on the air for 25 years. We’ve shown you the milestones and television shows that put the fledgling network on the map; however, it wasn’t always a cakewalk for the network. In fact, FOX probably wouldn’t have survived without the backing of News Corp in its early days.



We’ve uncovered six details from the network’s history that tell the story of the fourth channel that almost wasn’t—the billions of dollars media-mogul Rupert Murdoch gambled on the start-up and what company risked more than a million dollars to advertise with the then start-up.

And, did you know FOX went by a different name right up until its television premiere? Yeah, the face of television could have been much different.

(Source: The Fourth Network)

Rupert Murdoch invested $2 billion in FOX. Whereas, others would have found this number insane in the '80s. Murdoch didn't hesitate to pull out his checkbook. Without the funding, Fox would not have been able to buy six TV stations to broadcast throughout the country, making the fourth network's chances for success pretty slim. When FOX originally aired, it wasn't considered a network. Rather, it existed as six stations. FOX was made up of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Houston and Dallas VHF (Very High Frequency) stations. FOX network was originally named FBC. Why: Network executives attempted to model rival names ABC, CBS and NBC. Other rejected titles included UBS (Universal Broadcasting System) and IBS (International Broadcasting System). The network nearly messed up an iconic brand. 5. Bristol-Myers (Bufferin, Excedrin, Clairol) was the network's first sponsor. The pharmaceutical company paid $1.5 million for two 30-second spots each week on Fox's first show, 'The Late Show.' Rivers was let go as host after one year. The show was a flop. Tough luck, Bristol-Myers. Now that you know FOX's foundation, learn more about the network's success. Check out how FOX became a powerhouse network>

