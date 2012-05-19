These Were The Milestones That Made Fox A Powerhouse Fourth Network

Fox’s risky gambles into counterprogramming helped lead to the channel’s ultimate success.

When 20th Century Fox announced in October 1985 that it was going to launch FOX, a fourth network in direct competition with powerhouses ABC, CBS and NBC, the channel was the laughing stock of the industry.

NBC’s vice president of comedy programs, Garth Ancier, left the peacock network to begin work on the new, fledgling network. At the time, NBC head Grant Tinker told Ancier he was a huge mistake.



“I will never put a fourth column on my schedule board,” Ancier recalled Tinker telling him. “There will only be three.”

21 years later, after the network officially launched in 1986, FOX overtook CBS as the the most popular network in America. What started out as six small stations broadcasting to 22 per cent of the nation’s homes branched into a network success in the early ’90s.

“The fourth network”—the name that became synonymous with FOX—flipped the television model on its head, aggressively challenging how the other three networks ran their line-ups, adding unheard of weekend prime-time line-ups and stealing the NFL games from CBS.

It wasn’t an overnight success—the network overcame many fails, including its first program, “The Late Show.” However, FOX took smart risks, often airing what no one else dared to: “Married… with Children,” Aaron Spelling’s sexy soap operas “90210” and “Melrose Place,” “Cops” and “The Simpsons.”

Last month, the fourth network turned 25. Many of FOX’s counterprogramming techniques not only led to the network’s ultimate suc ces, but also helped shape television today.

