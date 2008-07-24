Fox, NBC, Make Good On Threat, Sue Web Clip Service Redlasso

In May, CBS, NBC and Fox sent a cease-and-desist notice to Redlasso, the much-loved (by bloggers) service that lets users clip and post TV shows. Redlasso’s response: Point out how loved the service is (by bloggers) and hire some old media guys to help it negotiate with the networks.



We were sceptical, but maybe the strategy worked a little bit: CBS hasn’t sued the company. NBC and Fox, however, have. WSJ:

NBC Universal Inc., Fox News Network LLC and Fox Television Stations Inc. sued Redlasso Inc. on Wednesday, alleging the Web site is improperly making available video clips of their copyrighted programming.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleges Redlasso hasn’t been licensed or authorised by the networks to reproduce copies of their news and entertainment programming, including copies of NBC’s “Today” show and Fox’s “On The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

See Also: Redlasso Strikes Back At TV Networks, Hires Former CBS Chief As Advisor

Redlasso To TV Networks: We’ve Got Bloggers On Our Side

Party’s Over, Bloggers: CBS, NBC, Fox Threaten Free Clip Service Redlasso

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.