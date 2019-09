The story this links to, about Bloomberg’s ‘don’t panic’ presser earlier today, drops the ‘wussie’ from the hed.

It’s probably worth noting that said ‘wussie’ New Yorkers pay the highest taxes in the nation.

Also, this is just bloody ridiculous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.