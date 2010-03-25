Fox Goes Around Hulu For Mobile TV App

Fox wants you to watch its TV shows on your phone, but so far, it’s not working with Hulu to get them there.



Fox’s new “Bitbop” app will be offering full-length television TV shows as temporary downloads or streams for $9.99 a month. It is “soon-to-be-available,” according to a press release.

Bitbop is pretty skinny on details so far, but GigaOm reports the service will work on Apple’s iPhone, Motorola’s Droid, and several BlackBerry models initially, with more devices to come.

Interesting: News Corp is working around Hulu, which it has a stake in, for its mobile video service. This is the latest sign that Hulu and its owners could be increasingly at odds.

Hulu is reportedly working on a subscription service to bring its shows to Apple’s iPad, perhaps among other mobile devices. But that seems to be a separate — potentially competitive — service.

