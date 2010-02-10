Fox Might Give Up Sports Action Network Fuel TV To Viacom

Consistent with its increased sports and male-focused programming scheme, Viacom is in discussions with Fox Cable Networks to purchase its action channel, Fuel TV.



According to Sports Business Journal, Viacom has been competing with Fuel for over a year. It purchased Fuel’s “Nitro Circus” featuring Travis Pastrana, and is now looking to pick up the channel’s entire line-up.

The sale makes sense for both companies, according to SPJ: Fuel fits with Viacom’s MTV and MTV2 audiences, and Fox is in the process of tossing its niche networks for more popular cable channels.

The sale was expected to go through at the end of 2009, but is still being worked out.

Sources told Sports Business Journal that Viacom is expected to pay a price in the low to mid-nine figures for the channel, which has 30 million subscribers.

