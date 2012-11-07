Fox Anchor Megyn Kelly Asks Karl Rove An Awkward Question About His Projections

Republican strategist Karl Rove was tracking election projections and results on Fox tonight.



While he was going through exits polls of Ohio counties and explaining the numbers scenario for Romney to win the election, anchor Megyn Kelly asked him an awkward question:

“Is this just maths that you do as a Republican to make yourself feel better, or is this real?”

Watch Rove explain his fascination with crunching numbers below.

