Fox is producing a live musical about Jesus Christ's last days, hosted by Tyler Perry

Fox will be celebrating Easter in 2016 with a live musical about Jesus Christ’s final hours alive, which will air on Palm Sunday, March 20.

The network announced today that Tyler Perry will host and narrate the two-hour live event, titled “The Passion,” which will be set in modern times and will include the Last Supper, Judas’ betrayal, and Jesus’ trial, crucifixtion, and resurrection.

It will be filmed live in New Orleans and will feature hundreds of people carrying a 20-ft, illuminated cross from Champion Square near the Superdome to a stage at Woldenburg Park on the Mississippi River.

No cast has been announced, but according to Fox, it will include “today’s biggest stars,” and the soundtrack will be produced by Adam Anders (“Rock of Ages,” “Glee”).

Eye2Eye Media, which will serve as one of the producers, has done an annual production in this format in the Netherlands since 2011. You can watch a trailer of the Dutch version here:

This live musical event will be the third one for the network planned next year. It joins “Grease” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will air in January and fall 2016, respectively.

