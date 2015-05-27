Ryan Seacrest to grant wishes with new show hosting gig

Ryan Seacrest has found a new summer gig.

He will be producing and hosting a new reality show on Fox called “Knock Knock Live,” the network said in a press release on Tuesday.

Premiering July 21 at 9 p.m., the show will feature Seacrest from its Los Angeles studios while a “Knock Knock” team surprises people with “life altering” prizes ranging from cash, visits from with their favourite celebrities, or the opportunity to fulfil their wildest fantasy.

But contestants will have to win the prize by either answering a question correctly or performing some other kind of challenge. Those questions could span from being asked to name nine kids who live on the block to playing a game of H-O-R-S-E.

To apply or to nominate someone else for the show, visit knockknocklive.com.

Seacrest’s production company will produce the show alongside Dick Clark Productions and “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment.

Ray Mickshaw/FOX Ryan Seacrest has hosted ‘American Idol’ since its first season in 2002.

News of this new summer show arrives just two weeks after Fox announced that “Idol” would end after the upcoming 15th season.

Seacrest also hosts and produces “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” on 102.7 FM, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve” and serves as the executive producer of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” franchise, Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset,” CMT’s “I Love Kellie Pickler,” ABC Family’s “Becoming Us,” and the upcoming NBC drama “Shades of Blue,” which stars “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez.

