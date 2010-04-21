Fox Keeps Hammering Every Other Network In Primetime Ratings

Fox continues to pummel the network competition during primetime — especially among that golden 18-49 demographic that advertisers love so much.



Last week was huge win for the network, with the return of their hit show “Glee” and “American Idol” taking back its spot as the most-watched show on TV from ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

CBS got better overall ratings, thanks to “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “CSI,” and their “Academy of Country Music Awards” telecast.

They had the best ratings of the week, according to Nielsen.

Check out this chart, via TV By the Numbers, for proof:

Photo: TV by the Numbers

Here’s a list of the week’s most-watched shows:

1. “American Idol” Wednesday, Fox, 21 million

2. “American Idol” Tuesday, Fox, 20.63 million

3. “Dancing With the Stars” Monday, ABC, 20.56 million

4. “Two and a Half Men,” CBS, 13.7 million

5. “Glee,” Fox, 13.66 million

6. “Dancing With the Stars” Tuesday, ABC, 13.59 million

7. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.39 million

8. “CSI,” CBS, 13.2 million

9. Academy of Country Music Awards, CBS, 13 million

10. “Castle,” ABC, 12.7 million

Here are the most popular shows among 18-to-49 age group:

1. “American Idol,” Fox Tuesday

2. “American Idol,” Fox Wednesday

3. “Glee,” Fox

4. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

5. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC Monday

6. “Two and a Half Men,” CBS

7. “House,” Fox

8. “Lost,” ABC

9. “Survivor,” CBS

10. “Modern Family,” ABC

