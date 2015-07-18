Fox just slipped us a brand new glimpse at the new 'X-Files'

FOX Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) reunite in ‘The X-Files: I Want To Believe.’

During a new episode of “Wayward Pines,” FOX quietly dropped a brief teaser for the new season of “The X-Files.”

The trailer gives us another glimpse of the new Agent Mulder (David Duchovny) immersed in shadows:

As well as Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson):

And a few easter eggs, such as Scully’s famous “I Want to Believe” poster:

Watch the full TV spot below:

