Fox just slipped us a brand new glimpse at the new 'X-Files'

Ian Phillips
X Files FOXMulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) reunite in ‘The X-Files: I Want To Believe.’

During a new episode of “Wayward Pines,” FOX quietly dropped a brief teaser for the new season of “The X-Files.” 

The trailer gives us another glimpse of the new Agent Mulder (David Duchovny) immersed in shadows:

X FilesFOXAgent Mulder is played by David Duchovny.

As well as Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson):

X Files ScullyFOXAgent Scully is played by Gillian Anderson.

And a few easter eggs, such as Scully’s famous “I Want to Believe” poster:

X-FilesFOX

“The X-Files: I Want To Believe” premieres on FOX in January 2016.

Watch the full TV spot below:

