Fox' hopes for redemption in their coverage of the US Open got off to a rough start

Fox Sports 1 Joe Buck and Paul Azinger during Round 1 of the U.S. Open.

Fox is back for Year 2 of their coverage for the U.S. Open and any hopes to redeem themselves in the eyes of critical golf fans got off to a rough start when Joe Buck’s opening monologue was interrupted by a horn blast.

While the jury is still out on whether traditionalist golf fans will be more accepting of this year’s coverage, it seems the golf gods are still bitter about last year. Merely 50 seconds into this year’s broadcast on Fox Sports 1, and just 35 seconds into Buck’s opening monologue, rain and lightning were unleashed on Oakmont Country Club forcing a weather horn to not only stop play, but to interrupt Buck’s intro.

After the horn, Buck stumbles over his words a bit, and it is easy to wonder if it is because deep down he was really thinking, “are you freaking kidding me?”





During Fox’ debut coverage of the U.S. Open a year ago, many golf fans were critical of the broadcast, blasting Buck for his flippant style along with the commentary of his sidekick, Greg Norman, who left a lot of fans scratching their heads.

Fox eventually axed Norman. But Buck is back, this time with Paul Azinger alongside. The early hope is that Buck will be better with a year under his belt and Azinger, along with Brad Faxon, will make a threesome more suitable for the U.S. Open.

Now if they can just find a way to appease the golf gods.

