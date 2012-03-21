Fox Was The Only News Channel Not Covering The Explosive Story Of The neighbourhood Watchman Killing An Unarmed Black Teen

Photo: AP

*Update 3/20 12:34PM : Fox News has started covering the story and did a long segment on it last night, and a few segments since then. Other networks have been covering this story for much longer and with greater frequency. Yesterday we told you about the story of Trayvon Martin. According to reports from ABC, Martin was shot and killed three weeks ago by George Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watchman in Florida who believed Martin was suspicious.



So far Zimmerman hasn’t been charged, and the FBI is now on the case according to the Christian Science Monitor.

The story has gone national, with prominent coverage in all the major national newspapers, which has sparked a debate about race and justice in America.

But there is one news outlet was not really covering the case: Fox News.

Think Progress provides a graphic that tracked the coverage of the Trayvon Martin story from the time it broke to yesterday at noon:

Photo: ThinkProgress

