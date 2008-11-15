Fox Interactive's Schwanbeck Heads To Drop.io

A new executive for online storage service Drop.io: Scott Schwanbeck joins the Brooklyn-based firm as vice president for business development. Schwanbeck is a 12-year vet of online media, having supervised biz dev at Fox Interactive Media’s (NWS) IGN network, and having had senior roles at Web 1.0 firms Lycos, Altavista, and Excite.



Drop.io raised $2.7 million in a March Series A round led by DFJ Gotham and RRE ventures.

