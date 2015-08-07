Fox is closing in on a live-action 'X-Men' TV series

Fox The ‘X-Men’ movie franchise consists of three films and several spin offs.

Fox is making headway with a live-action “X-Men” television series.

“We’re in negotiations with Marvel,” Fox Co-chairman and CEO Dana Walden told reporters on Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, according to Deadline. “We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to announce something soon, but we’re not closed on a deal yet.”

Walden added that the series would be “a long-running series,” as opposed to a limited series like Fox’s “X-Files” return and M. Knight Shyamalan’s “Wayward Pines.”

Jessica Miglio/FOX ‘Batman’ prequel ‘Gotham’ premiered to 8 million viewers on Fox last year.

Reports of Fox’s interest in the TV series had been floating around for months. While Fox owns the movie rights to “X-Men,” it doesn’t own the TV rights. That will hinge on whether Fox can seal the deal with Marvel.

Reportedly, Patrick McKay and JD Payne (who wrote the first “Star Trek 3” draft) are penning the pilot and “24” producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto will serve as showrunners.

Previously, Fox aired the animated “X-Men” series in the 1990’s.

The TV network saw some success with comic book-inspired “Gotham” last year, a prequel to “Batman.”

