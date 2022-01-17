‘I’m not saying I’m there for him yet’ — Fox host Laura Ingraham says she may not back Trump in 2024

Fox host Laura Ingraham has stopped short of throwing her support behind a Trump 2024 presidential run. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump may be losing the support of one of his most outspoken champions — Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham declined to say whether she would support a Trump 2024 run in an interview with Northern Virginia Magazine.

“I’m not saying I’m there for him yet,” Ingraham told the magazine.

Former President Donald Trump may lose one of his most outspoken supporters yet — Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham fell short of expressing full support for a 2024 Trump presidential run when interviewed for a story published this week in Northern Virginia Magazine.

“I’m not saying I’m there for him yet,” Ingraham said when asked if she would back Trump in 2024 if he were to run.

“But I think whether he runs or not — I mean, his policies worked,” Ingraham added. “Trump’s blueprint for policy — a forward-looking, optimistic set of pro-America policies — that blueprint, without a doubt, is winning.”

Trump has not yet announced a presidential run and said in November that he will “probably” wait until after the midterm elections to decide whether to make a presidential bid in 2024.

In December, the January 6 House Select Committee revealed Ingraham was one of several Fox News hosts who sent panicked texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Ingraham texted Meadows during the insurrection.

Insider’s Jake Lahut reported in January that another text from Ingraham warned Meadows that Trump’s support for armed rioters would not play well.

“Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capit[o]ls esp with weapons will be well advised given how hot the situation is,” Ingraham texted Meadows, according to the committee’s letter. “[E]veryone needs to calm down and pray for our country and for those who lost their lives last week.”