Fox News host Howard Kurtz says MAGA supporters are attacking him for reporting on the Cyber Ninjas Arizona election review

Fox News host Howard Kurtz said Trump fans are attacking him for covering the Cyber Ninjas election review results.

He took to Twitter to lament the “tribal politics” surrounding election fraud claims.

Some have responded to his tweet by saying Kurtz has in the past encouraged the same audience that has now turned against him.

Trump supporters are coming after Fox News TV host Howard Kurtz for reporting on the GOP election “audit” that backfired on former President Donald Trump and his allies, according to the commentator.

Kurtz tweeted Sunday that people chose to “attack” him and the media for their coverage of cybersecurity company Cyber Ninjas’ 2020 election review for Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest county. The review, directed by a GOP-controlled state senate and funded by right-wing groups and donors, was launched to determine if Arizona had been “stolen” from Trump.

But it instead found Trump garnered 261 fewer votes than initially recorded, and 99 additional votes for Biden, said Maricopa leaders last week.

“A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media,” tweeted Kurtz.

“Raising questions about possible errors and fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today,” he wrote.

The tweet by Kurtz, who hosts the show Media Buzz at 11 a.m. EST on Sundays, received online comments criticizing him for “regurgitating” what other outlets had reported about the review.

However, most responded by saying that Kurtz and his network had contributed to stoking pro-Trump sentiment and riling up the same audience that has now turned against him.

Trump has regularly pushed baseless claims that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from him as a result of election fraud. On Friday, he released a statement saying that the Cyber Ninjas findings uncovered evidence of fraud, and suggested that the media had made false reports without providing any proof of his claims.

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.