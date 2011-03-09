FOX HOST: I Tried To Ask Newt About His Infidelity 'Respectfully'

Greta Van Susteren asked Newt Gingrich about his extramarital affair in an On The Record interview with the former Speaker of the House.



The host defended her decision on Gretawire, writing that she did not like the line of questioning but her journalistic duty compelled to inquire.

“I did not enjoy asking Speaker Gingrich about his infidelity but I could not overlook it for the viewer. It is matter people have been talking about in connection with his expected race for the White House. I asked it bluntly, but in a respectful manner. I neither badgered him nor let him off the hook. I asked the question and included a follow up. Let me repeat, I asked it bluntly but in a respectful manner. He answered my questions and the voter can accept or reject his answer.”

In the interview, Gingrich answered that the American people would have to decide if they could vote for him.

“I think they have to render their judgment as do all Americans, and I think they have to look at the totality of a person’s life and decide who are they and what have they learned,” he said. “I made no bones about the fact that there are times when I did the wrong thing, and I have made no bones about the fact that I’ve asked for forgiveness. I think people have to decide.”

When Van Susteren pushed the topic, Gingrich argued his overall public service outweighed any previous missteps.

“If you look at all the things I’ve done in public life and the degree to which I’ve been prepared to fight for the values of the American people and to stand up to the establishment at times with people pretty angry at me, then you have to decide is that a person you trust at a time when America clearly needs to have very fundamental changes,” he said.

