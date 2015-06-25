Fox News host compares opponents of the Confederate flag to ISIS

Fox News Part of the Fox segment.

Fox News radio host Todd Starnes is not a fan of the push to remove Confederate flags from public spaces.

Indeed, in a Wednesday video posted on the Fox News website, Starnes compared the anti-Confederate campaign to the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS) in the Middle East, which has been demolishing historical artifacts and sites.

“You know who else has been doing some cultural cleansing these days?” he asked. “These guys, the Islamic State — bulldozing their way through history, turning Iraq’s heritage into rubble.”

The conservative commentator was particularly critical of Warner Bros. for cancelling production of a toy replica of the “Dukes of Hazzard” car, The General Lee, which features the Confederate battle flag.

“Warner Brothers announced they will remove the Confederate flag from atop one of the most famous cars in television history,” Starnes said. “Maybe they could just paint a rainbow flag on top and rename it ‘The General Sherman.’ He culturally cleansed the South too. Just ask the good people of Atlanta.”

Starnes also said Joseph Stalin “would be bursting with pride” over the anti-Confederate flag movement and predicted the American flag will be targeted next.

“Don’t be terribly surprised when even Republicans stand idly by as they burn the star-spangled banner,” he said.

Last week’s church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, touched off a national firestorm over the Confederate flag after photos emerged of the suspect holding the battle emblem, viewed by many as a symbol of white supremacy. South Carolina’s governor and two senators announced Monday that they oppose flying the flag at their state capitol grounds; other states appear to be taking similar actions.

Watch the Fox segment below:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



