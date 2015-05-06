The 'Gotham' Season finale was the highest-rated scripted series on Monday

Jessica Miglio/FOX Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) looks deeper into his father’s past on the ‘Gotham’ season finale.

“Gotham” fans flocked to Fox on Monday and gave the Batman prequel series the title of the highest-rated scripted show of the night.

Fans were searching for answers to the season’s biggest riddles, and in doing so helped the series to a 13% increase over last week in the demograhic most desired by advertisers, adults between the ages of 18-49, according to Nielsen’s preliminary numbers. “Gotham’s” 1.7 rating/6 share beat out every other scripted series of the evening including ABC’s “Castle” (1.4/4), CBS’s “2 Broke Girls” (1.6/6) and NBC’s “Night Shift” (1.3/4).

As for total viewers, “Gotham” bagged 4.9 million viewers — a 6% increase over last week’s 4.6 million viewers.

(Warning: Spoiler alert ahead)

The finale included the expected goodbye to Jada Pinkett Smith’s villain Fish Mooney and John Dorney’s mafia don Carmine Falcone, though the door is open for them to return. But, it was a solid farewell to mob boss Salvatore Maroni (David Zayas).

Jessica Miglio/FOX Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) on the ‘Gotham’ season finale.

The episode also saw significant movement towards Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) and Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) toward their fates of being Riddler and Catwoman, respectively.

But, the biggest revelation of the finale arrived when young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) discovered the bat cave, the place where he would evolve into Batman. All signs point to a more kick-arse Bruce on Season 2.

If you’re curious about which nonscripted show won the night for ratings, it was NBC’s “The Voice.” It scored a 2.3/7 rating in the advertiser-coveted Adults 18-49. But although it’s younger-skewing audience beat ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” rating (1.9/6), the dancing competition topped “The Voice” in total viewers by 2.5 million viewers (12.2 million vs. 9.7 million) and was the most-watched show of the night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.