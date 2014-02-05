A Fox Was Found Frozen Solid In Ice In Norway

A fox was found frozen solid in Norwegian waters, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reports.

The animal was discovered on Sunday by skater Antia Hunstad from the town of Fauske, according to the website.

Hunstad told NRK that she thinks the fox fell through the ice when it was thin and wasn’t able to climb out. The animal was already dead.

The incident follows two other well-publicised frozen animal sightings in Norway. Last month, a moose was found frozen dead in ice after falling through a lake in Fauske, and a school of fish was photographed flash-frozen in a bay further south, near the island of Lovund.

