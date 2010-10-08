FOX Forces NBC To Overpay For The Kentucky Derby

NBC has renewed its deal with the Kentucky Derby despite a surprisingly competitive bid from FOX, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal has learned.



The network’s expiring deal was for $44 million over five years, and the new deal, which could be announced today, will be in the neighbourhood of $9 million per year.

As Andrew Brandt of the National Football Post observes, that works out to about $75,000 per second of the race dubbed “fastest two minutes in sports.”

People complain about how long baseball games are all the time, but there’s clearly another extreme.

