7 Charts That Show Why Fox Is The Most Dominant Force In Cable News

While most people know that Fox News is a huge deal when it comes to cable news, it’s remarkable how dominant the network has become compared to its cable-news rivals MSNBC and CNN.



The Pew Research centre’s Project for Excellence in Journalism’s annual State of the News Media report has exceptional charts showing the layout of the cable news battleground.

The report shows that Fox News is the clear winner among four cable networks, including HLN, for several reasons.

While CNN hemorrhages daytime viewers, Fox has steadfastly dominated daytime cable news, especially since the beginning of the Obama administration:

State of the MediaFox News Hannity dominates cable in the primetime 9 p.m. slot, beating out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and blowing CNN’s Piers Morgan out of the water.

State of the MediaFox News anchor Greta van Susteren also increased viewership for the network during the 10 p.m. slot between 2011 and 2012:

State of the MediaAcross the board, Fox is the profit leader:

State of the MediaFox surpassed CNN in revenue around the beginning of the 2008 presidential campaign and has posted consistent growth ever since:

State of the MediaFox’s revenue per subscriber has been rising steadily as the network demands higher rates. If you get Fox on your cable package, around a dollar per month goes to the network:

State of the MediaFox also spends more than its competitors. Star hosts bank upwards of seven-figure salaries, exclusive deals are inked with well-paid popular commentators, and other on-air talent is notoriously well compensated:

State of the Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.