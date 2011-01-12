Fox News Dominated Cable TV Coverage Of Arizona Shootings

More evidence CNN is losing its hold as the news channel people turn to for breaking news coverage. Or the last of its hold.



Over the weekend Fox dominated cable coverage of the breaking news out of Arizona in all the categories, according to Nielsen, reaching a peak of 2.8 million viewers during the 4pm hour when Shep Smith took over the anchor chair.

MSNBC, which broke into their generally abysmal weekend programming to go live with the news, came in third.

Full breakdown of Saturday’s numbers below.

SATURDAY

Total Day Total Viewers (25-54)

FNC: 1,251,000 viewers (337,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 819,000 viewers (260,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 485,000 viewers (193,000 in 25-54)

Primetime Total Viewers (25-54)

FNC: 1,652,000 viewers (388,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 1,331,000 viewers (359,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 677,000 viewers (205,000 in 25-54)

1:30PM – 1:00AM Total Viewers (duration of wall-to wall coverage)

FNC: 1,737,000 viewers (444,000 in 25-54)

CNN: 1,266,000 viewers (379,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 621,000 viewers (217,000 in 25-54)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.