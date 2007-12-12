Fox Deal Brings TV to Vudu (NWS); NBC Coming?

Vudu, heretofore known as a set-top movie download service, now has TV, thanks to 20th Century Fox. News Corp.’s (NWS) studio has inked a download deal for Twentieth TV-produced series such as “24,” “Prison Break” and “NYPD Blue.” Episodes retail for $1.99, the same price as Apple’s iTunes store, indicating that unless Vudu is selling TV episodes at a loss, Fox is just fine with the $1.99 price point. That, of course, is the crux of the dispute between NBC and iTunes.

Interestingly, Vudu will get one NBC show (produced by Twentieth), “My Name Is Earl.” Vudu is also getting an HD version of NBC U’s “The Bourne Supremacy” on the same day that the DVD is released. Does this mean NBC U will also do a TV deal with Vudu?

