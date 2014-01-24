Fox Explains Why It Cut Off The Richard Sherman-Erin Andrews Interview

In a call with SI’s Richard Deitsch, Fox NFL producer Richie Zyontz briefly explained why Richard Sherman’s interview with Erin Andrews was cut short.

“It started crossing over a line that I did not want to see it go… It started getting dangerous for us,” he said.

It’s unclear what he’s referring to when he says “dangerous.”

Earlier this week Erin Andrews told For The Win’s Laken Litman that she was happy Sherman went off. While she initially looked startled, she certainly wasn’t scared.

I’m sure if Fox could do it all over again, they would have let Sherman talk all night long given how huge of a story it became.

Perhaps Zyontz was just erring on the side of caution. While Sherman screaming mean things about Michael Crabtree was pretty harmless, Fox didn’t want to take a chance on it escalating into something embarrassing for the league.

After her second question, Andrews stumbles (ostensibly as a producer talks in her ear) and then sends it back to Joe Buck:

