WATCH: NMA's Video Of The Fox-CNN Blowout Is Even More Entertaining Than The Fox-CNN Blowout

This whole Fox News-CNN fight is getting confusing. (Heck, not even The Daily Show could keep it all straight.)



Luckily, we have Next Media to clear up the situation.

The minute-and-a-half long clip does not get all the facts correct, but it is a pretty excellent summation.

There is no spin here, just facts… and outrageous, entertaining animation.

We wholeheartedly agree with one statement:

“Let’s hope that in addition to squabbling, they also find time to keep an eye on Qaddafi.” (Cut to the Colonel watching the proceedings, laughing wih two members of his military while shoveling popcorn into his face.)

Video below.



