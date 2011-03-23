FOX Reporter Hits Back At CNN For Calling Him Lazy: "This Guy Has A Screw Loose!"

Fox News appears to be hitting back against CNN’s Nic Robertson‘s attack last night everywhere but on Fox News.



Jennifer Griffin, whom Robertson compared to Qaddafi last night, did a number of interviews today in which she responded strongly to the insults.

And now Steve Harrigan, whom Robertson accused of being a lazy reporter, is talking to the…Huffington Post.

Harrigan said his CNN rival had no reason to go after him, because he had never even mentioned CNN on the air. He also said that he had not tried to hide the fact that a member of his security team had gone on the tour, but had even mentioned that fact on the air. He hadn’t gone, he said, because the trips are often a “waste of time.” He also said that, since he is the only reporter working for Fox News in Libya, he had to give live reports every half hour and had to prioritise his time.

“I can stand outside my balcony and report what I see,” he said. “I can talk to people about what they see…but for someone to say I’m lazy who doesn’t know me, who’s not in our working condition, who doesn’t know our schedule…this guy has a screw loose!”

Harrigan also called Robertson “a hard worker,” but added, “I think he’s dull. I fall asleep when he gives a report…”Is that heroic what he’s doing?…He puts on his blue blazer and gets on the government bus, and then pats himself on the back and calls that news? Bullshit.”

Fox News, meanwhile, has yet to address CNN’s insults directly on air, which given their wall-to-wall Juan Williams/NPR response is a notable absence. Perhaps they simply don’t want to give CNN the pleasure or (more likely) the added eyes that any response might bring to CNN’s recently strong ratings.

Michael Clemente, Fox News senior vice president for news, however, told the AP that the invitation to the bomb site was “about the Libyans trying to show off their assets”: “It’s a propaganda trip, we know it. We know it’s some pictures. No one has said, ‘Thank God someone did see it and called off this mission.'”

