FOX Reporter Hits Back At CNN...On The Radio: 'CNN Has Chosen To Make This About Me Personally'

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, the object of much of CNN’s Nic Robertson‘s unprecedented rant last night on the Situation Room took to Brian Kilmeade’s Fox radio show to defend herself today.



I did not know that Steve Harrigan had sent a member of his security team with a camera to see what was going on so that he could stay on the air and keep reporting. I did not know that Fox was going with the group. I still would have reported it the same way, and what I said was that those journalists, inadvertently, unwittingly, were used for the propaganda purposes of the Libyan government and it stopped the air strikes. CNN has chosen to make this about me personally, and they are attacking me personally. To me, I think they should move on and stick with the facts.

Fox has yet to address CNN’s insults directly on air — last night Grififn called into Greta Van Susteren to clarify her mistake about Fox sending someone on the trip, but did not mention CNN specifically — which seems to suggest they don’t feel they are necessarily on solid ground.

Meanwhile, both the Daily Mail and Sky News also reported that a British strike was called off because there were journalists at the scene.

Update: Griffin spoke to TVNewser this afternoon and continues to push back against CNN:

“I just think this has gotten ugly,” Griffin tells us. “I think it’s beneath Nic to be saying these things about Steve Harrigan. If he has something to say he can say it about me. But to question his reporting and why he stayed at the hotel… it’s just nonsense.

Frankly, CNN should be focusing on getting more scoops and not attacking Fox News. They should get back to reporting and stop this petulant behaviour.”

