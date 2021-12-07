A man has been arrested under suspicion of setting the Fox News Christmas tree on fire.

The Christmas tree outside Fox News in New York was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Wednesday. A man in his 40s has been arrested, per the NYPD. Screengrab/Twitter

A man in his 40s has been arrested under suspicion of setting the Fox News Christmas tree on fire.

Videos shared on Twitter showed the tree, located outside the Fox News building, going up in flames.

The Fox News tree is located on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue.

Videos of the tree going up in flames circulated on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The clips appeared to show the 50-foot (15.24m) tree engulfed in a blaze, with the decorations at the top of the tree completely decimated.

Other videos from the scene appeared to show the tree emitting clouds of smoke as law enforcement officers milled around.

The tree fire was announced on air during a live broadcast by Fox anchor Shannon Bream at around 12:25 a.m. EST.

An NYPD spokesman told Insider the police arrested one man in his 40s in connection with the incident. The spokesman did not release the suspect’s name and did not provide any further information.

The Fox News tree is located at Fox Square on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue, just outside the company’s news center. The tree was lit on Sunday during an hour-long “all-American Christmas tree lighting” event.

The tree was decked out with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights, and took workers over 21 hours to put together, per Fox News.

It is unclear if the tree will be replaced following the fire. Fox representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.