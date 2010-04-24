FOX Caves To Whining Glee Fans, Will Rebroadcast Show After DVR Screw Up

Here’s evidence of the time-shifting TV landscape: FOX is going to rebroadcast this week’s special “Glee” episode after complaints that DVR’d versions of the show were cut off during the last few minutes of the show.



Tuesday night’s highly anticipated show featured the cast performing hits from Madonna.

13.5 million viewers tuned in during the 9 p.m. spot, ushered in by “American Idol.” But it was Idol that caused the DVR kerfuffle: The 8 p.m. show ran late, which cut into “Glee”‘s timing on set-top boxes by the end of the show.

FOX announced that the show will broadcast at 9 p.m. tonight, cutting out “Kitchen Nightmares.”

For those who missed them, here are the last five minutes or so of the episode:



