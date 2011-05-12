Fox Cancels The Chicago Code, Human Target, Lie To Me And Breaking In

The Chicago Code get canceled by Fox Fox has ordered series pickups with Zooey Deschanel-starring comedy The New Girl (formerly titled Chicks and Dicks), as well as dramas Alcatraz from J.J. Abrams, Bones‘ spinoff The Finder, and Jaime Pressly-starring I Hate My Teenage Daughter. To make room for the new shows, Fox cancelled Breaking In, Traffic Light, The Chicago Code, Lie to Me, and sophomore Human Target.



In The New Girl, Zooey Deschanel stars as “a quirky teacher who moves in with three guys – the cynic, the player and the man-child – after being dumped.” Jake M. Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Damon Wayans Jr. play the three guys; Hannah Simone also stars. No Strings Attached writer Elizabeth Meriwether created the series. Jake Kasdan (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) directed the single-camera pilot.

From J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot Prods. and Warner Bros. TV, Alcatraz is a crime drama revolving around Alcatraz and the team investigating the mysterious reappearance of its 1960s inhabitants in the present.

The Finder is a Bones spinoff from sister studio 20th TV, and centres on a military-trained “finder” (Geoff Stults) who helps locate lost items or persons in the Florida Keys.

The sitcom I Hate My Teenage Daughter starring Jaime Pressly and Katie Finnerman is also “a go.”

