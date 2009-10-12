Fox Business Wants To Poach Lou Dobbs

Fox Business wants to add Lou Dobbs to its new roster of personalities, says Brian Stelter in the middle of his long piece on the battle between the White House and Fox News:



Certainly, Fox continues to aggressively bolster its on-air talent, most recently with the hiring of John Stossel, the libertarian investigative journalist from ABC News, for its spin-off channel, Fox Business. The business channel is also keen on another administration critic, Lou Dobbs, who met for dinner with Mr. Ailes last month, according to two people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Fox Business has given up trying to fight CNBC. Instead it appears to want to try and fight…Fox News? That’s an even tougher competitor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.