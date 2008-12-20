Fox Business Takes Another Swing And Miss At CNBC

Good idea. Bad execution.



CNBC’s “I am CNBC” ads are ripe for parody. But Fox Business could have done a better job.

CNBC’s ads have been out for weeks, and Fox looks like it just slapped its take together. If that was the point—we’re not slick like CNBC—well, maybe. But even so, that point could have been made better. (We can recommend many good comedy producers.)

There’s just so much material with the CNBC ads. Today the network ran one in which Melissa Francis talks about how she doesn’t like her feet. What is that?

And, we don’t get Liz Claman‘s outfit for the spot. Is it supposed to be more casual to contrast with the sophisticated look of CNBC? She wears a pink-on-pink tank top and cardigan, with matching pink lipstick; the whole thing looks more appropriate for the Florida local news than a national business network.



For your edification, here’s one of the original CNBC ads.



This is the second time in recent weeks that Fox has publicly gone after CNBC. The last time was with Fox’s holiday card. Here’s why that attack failed.

