Fox Business Makes A Commercial Slamming CNBC For Its New Reality Show Lineup

CNBC seems to have been getting a lot of flack lately.



Most recently, its rival Fox Business is airing commercials slamming the business network for its new reality show lineup (h/t The Washington Examiner).

CNBC will now fill the post-market hours with shows like “The Car Chasers” and “Treasure Detectives.” Fox News has taken that change in that programming as an opportunity to remind CNBC that money never sleeps.

“No fluff, no games, no nonsense… Our business is business, that’s our reality,” says their commercial.

Watch the it below (via The Washington Examiner):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

