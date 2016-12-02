Fox Business Network scores highest-rated month in network history

Fox Business Network Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs.

The Fox Business Network topped CNBC and scored its highest-rated month in total viewership for the month of November, according to Nielsen Media Research.

November was also the first month ever the network beat CNBC in both business-day and total-day viewers.

Fox Business Network averaged 196,000 total viewers, compared to CNBC’s average of 159,000 viewers. During the business day, the network averaged 240,000 viewers, compared to 181,000 for CNBC.

Moreover, “Lou Dobbs Tonight” continued to record the network’s best ratings. In November, his show was the most watched program in business news, averaging 449,000 in persons aged two and older.

Fox Business Network also performed well on social media. The network was the number one TV brand in engagement on both Facebook and Instagram and number two on Twitter, according to Social Bakers, a social media analytics firm

The Fox News Channel, a sister network to Fox Business, had a successful month as well, earning its highest ratings for primetime in 2016.

