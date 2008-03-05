Fox Business Passes CNBC (On The Web)

The ratings race between Fox Business and CNBC isn’t close. In December, FBN was averaging 6,300 viewers per day, while CNBC was pulling in 283,000.



But according to comScore, FoxBusiness.com passed CNBC.com in unique visitors in January:

FoxBusiness.com: 1.01 million uniques

CNBC.com: 998,000 uniques

Consider, for a moment, how pathetic and worrisome this is for NBC U. CNBC has been around since the early 90s; FBN launched in August. FBN likely is getting help from News Corp.’s big sites, including Marketwatch, WSJ.com and maybe even MySpace. But CNBC has plenty of help, too, via a corporate structure that includes MSNBC.com (50-50 joint venture partner with Microsoft), which gives NBC News a massive presence on the Web.

Some perspective: Both FoxBusiness.com and CNBC.com are relative non-players in business news on the Web, ranking No. 20 and No. 21, respectively according to comScore, well behind top-ranked Yahoo Finance (18.8 million) , and second-place AOL Money and Finance (13.9 million). CNNMoney.com comes in sixth, at 5.6 million.

One glimmer of hope: as bad as CNBC.com has been, its January total is actually a 219% year-over-year increase.

Update: It should be noted that the “business” button on Foxnews.com directs to FoxBusiness.com, a significant source of traffic for the site.

