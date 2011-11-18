Watch What Happened When FOX Business Went To Zuccotti Park This Week

Fox Business reporter Adam Shapiro did a rather unsuccessful on-air hit from Occupy Wall Street’s Zuccotti Park headquarters earlier this week. [via TalkingBizNews]



That’s because anti-corporate protesters swarmed around the news correspondent and started loudly chanting “Fox News lies! Fox News lies!”

When Shapiro attempted to ask a demonstrator a question another protester chimed in telling him to “turn his back.”

Schapiro then tossed back to anchor Gerri Willis she said “I have no idea what they’re talking about. We’re trying to cover the story like everybody else there. I hope Adam stays safe. I gotta tell you that makes me nervous.”

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

