Nielsen Numbers Reveal FOX Business Has A Very Long Haul Ahead If It Wants To Compete With CNBC

After three-and-a-half years on the air Fox Business Network will become a full service client of Nielsen on Monday.



Short version: The public will finally know how many people are actually tuning into Fox Business.

Answer: Not nearly as many as are tuned into CNBC.

An early look at the Nielsen numbers shows that Fox Business is significantly lagging it’s main competitor CNBC. Related: Bloomberg isn’t a Nielsen client.

Here’s what we mean by significantly behind. Here is the breakdown from the first quarter of 2011:

In primetime, in the prime advertising 25-54 year-old demo, CNBC’s audience is 507 % bigger than FBN’s.

CNBC’s business day audience (M-F 8am – 5pm) in the demo is 382% bigger than FBN’s.

And during market hours (M-F 9:30am-4pm), CNBC’s audience is 588% bigger than FBN’s.

However, before you conclude that FBN is hopelessly behind, it’s necessary to note how many households have access to FBN (57.3 million) vs CBNC (98.4 million).

And TVNewser reports that during market hours FBN has grown year over year, while CNBC is down.

Compared to Q1 2010 FBN is up +14% in A25-54 viewers and up +44% in Total Viewers, while CNBC, which has about 5 times as many viewers, is down -21% in younger viewers and down -13% in total viewers.

Clearly, FNB is feeling confident enough about their ratings to jump on Nielsen now….three years after they intended to.

Which is obviously not to say it’s not going to be a long haul. CNBC currently has a large and enviable audience. And by enviable I am talking advertiser wise: according to Mendelsohn affluent Americans watch over 9 million hours of CNBC in-office per week, 14% more than CNN, Fox Business, and Bloomberg combine.

