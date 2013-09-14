Fox Business Did A Profile Of Github And Silicon Valley Is Cringing

Fox Business tried to use a bunch of coder lingo in a report on social coding startup

GitHub— and failed.

In a report dubbed “Writing a New Dictionary?” Fox inadvertently created its own with a creative spelling of “repository” and coinage of the term “e-note.” (Sent any of those lately?) It also got the definition of “forked” wrong. (It means taking an existing piece of software and using it as the basis of an entirely new software product, as in the way Amazon “forked” Android for the Kindle operating system.)

The interview was part of Fox’s sixth-annual “3 Days in the Valley” segment.

Fox Business Liz Claman at Github

While interviewing GitHub CEO Tom Preston-Werner, Fox harped more on the tech

“lexicon that half of us don’t understand” than what the company does: making it easier for people to work together on software projects.

Liz Claman began her spot with a made-up sentence: “I’d like to fork a repo on Github but I need to send a pull request first.”

The coders and developers over on Hacker News have been dissecting the video all day.

By amping up the emphasis on coding slang, GitHub’s Oval Office replica, and the lack of managerial titles, Fox appeared less interested in explaining GitHub than capturing the “cool factor” of startups. Too bad reporter Liz Claman didn’t ask about the stocked liquor cabinet.

