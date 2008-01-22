Fox Business News Scoops CNBC on Global Market Crash

Global markets are crashing, Dow futures are down hundreds of points, US investors are cutting off vacations early in panic–and which business news network has an exclusive on this breaking story? Fox Business News!

Bloomberg knocked off at 11am. CNBC has been running reruns all day. Meanwhile, FBN has the most dramatic global market plunge in years all to itself… (Yes, yes, CNBC World is at work today, but who gets CNBC World?)

Beautiful. Smart. AWOL.

