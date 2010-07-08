Fox Business Network's Jenna Lee Heads To Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel announced today that Jenna Lee, an anchor at sister channel Fox Business Network, will co-anchor its 11 a.m. weekday show, “Happening Now” starting July 12. She replaces Jane Skinner.



The New York Times’ Brian Stelter notes:

This is a big promotion for Ms. Lee, representing the first time that a Fox Business host has moved over to the much more popular Fox News.

The audience for the three-year-old Fox Business is generally measured in the tens of thousands, while Fox News’s daytime audience is measured in the many hundreds of thousands, if not millions. The network averages more than 1.2 million viewers at any given time.

And here’s the release from FNC:

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Jenna Lee has been named co-anchor of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) daytime news program Happening Now (11AM-1PM/ET), announced Michael Clemente, Senior Vice President, News Editorial. Lee will begin her new role on July 12th, taking over for Jane Skinner who announced last month that she was stepping down from the show. Jon Scott will continue in his co-anchor position.

In making the announcement, Clemente said, “When Jane approached us expressing her desire to step down, we were faced with a dilemma considering her contributions to the success of Happening Now. After looking at numerous internal candidates and their individual skill sets, we felt Jenna’s combined passion for journalism, energy and enthusiasm would make her an ideal choice.”

Lee added, “I’m both honored and humbled for this opportunity to be joining a group of highly talented journalists. While I’m sad to leave behind the colleagues whom I’ve worked so closely with in building FOX Business, I’m very excited to embark on a new challenge within the FOX family.”

Hired by FOX News Chairman & CEO Roger Ailes prior to FBN’s 2007 launch, Lee co-hosted both FOX Business Morning from 5-6 AM/ET and FOXBusiness.com Live Morning Edition from 6-9 AM/ET. She was also a part of the Money for Breakfast ensemble during its two year tenure. Recently, she has served in the news anchor role for the FOX Business simulcast of Imus in the Morning while also providing business news updates throughout the day for both FBN and FNC’s hard news programming.

Before FBN, she served as a news anchor and reporter for Forbes.com providing daily market updates and breaking news from Wall Street, in addition to conducting CEO interviews for the site’s video programming. A graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Lee began her career at NY1 as a writer and segment producer for Fortune Business Report covering the stock market, real estate, personal finance and the retail industry. She also contributed to Inside City Hall, the live nightly political show, and served as a writer for NY1’s morning newscast.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour general news service covering breaking news as well as political, entertainment and business news. For more than 100 consecutive months, FNC has been the most-watched cable news channel in the country. Owned by News Corp., FNC is available in more than 90 million homes.

