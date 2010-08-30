Fox Business Network Trying To Steal CNBC's Porn Coverage Thunder?

We all know how successful CNBC’s frequently re-aired special “Porn: Business of Pleasure” has been. But CNBC isn’t the only business-news network devoting coverage to the sex work industry.



Over the weekend, Fox Business Network’s Judge Andrew Napolitano, who has a new morning show, brought on as guests a porn star and a former prostitute to talk about how they “face people in the government who would like to use the laws to restrict or end their profession … Why does the government interfere with what you do?”

Watch the clip below, via Mediaite:



