Fox Business Network Confirms Charlie Gasparino Joining As Senior Correspondent

Fox Business Network confirms it: Charlie Gasparino is signing a multi-year deal with the network, joining as a senior correspondent. He will report on breaking news and market updates on FBN starting on Feb. 22.



As we told you Sunday, Gasparino is leaving CNBC, FBN’s top rival, after a four-year stint as their on-air editor. TV Newser broke the news, and earlier today CNBC spokesperson Brian Steel confirmed the news.

Read on to hear what really happened between CNBC and Charlie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.