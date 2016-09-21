Fox Business Network beats rival network CNBC in business day ratings for first time ever

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Neil Cavuto during ‘Cavuto’ on Fox Business Network.

The Fox Business Network announced Tuesday that it had achieved a “monumental record,” beating rival network CNBC in business day ratings for the first time ever last week.

Fox Business captured an audience of 181,000 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in total average viewers last week, compared to CNBC’s average audience of 171,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Host Neil Cavuto, who recently returned after undergoing open-heart surgery, had won handily in his 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. time slot. He garnered 196,000 average viewers versus CNBC’s 173,000, according to Nielsen.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney also had his highest rated week ever in total viewers.

