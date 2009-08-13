Fox Business Is Growing!

During a summer when CNBC’s ratings have slipped dramatically, Fox Business Network’s have been soaring. But don’t mistake growth for size: the audience for Fox Biz is still tiny.



The network launched in 2007 and for most of its history, the audience has been so small Nielsen could not even measure it. This means that its not even possible to do a year over year comparison because for the summer of 2008 the numbers were so low they didn’t register. CNBC has about 10 times the audience of FBN.

This June an average of 21,000 watched FBN people during the hours Fox deems its “business day”: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to New York Times reporter Brian Stelter. They do well at night, with an average of 29,000 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. But in those crucial early morning market hours the ratings are still too low to be measured.

This seems to indicate that Fox isn’t successfully competing with CNBC for the market watching audience. Instead, it seems to be attracting a completely different audience to shows like “The David Ramsey Show”, which walks the line between therapy and financial advice. If you’ve never seen it, think Jim Cramer meets Christian talk radio.

FOX’s failure to win a morning business audience is presumably why they’re in talks to simulcast Imus. And it’s why we’ve concluded that they’ve given up.

