Fox Business: First In Insane Declarations

If anyone is wondering why Fox Business hasn’t caught on with the business world yet, they might want to take a look at this clip. During “Happy Hour,” their 5 pm show, a busty Fox Biz anchor introduces us to Gerald Celente, founder of Trends Research Institute, a man who has been “right many, many times.” OK, we’re listening. What does he think is going to happen in the next few years?



America will become the first undelevoped nation by 2012

there will be a revolution, riots, rebellions and marches. (Gasp! Not marches!)

And because we won’t have any money this fall, we will cook our presents rather than purchase them. Fewer DVD’s and more apple pies. There will be no more “obligatory gift buying” for Christmas. Malls will suffer as people flock to local craft fairs.

And if you have kids, you better send them to school for something real like being a doctor or a nurse. We’re going to have to take care of our ageing and unhealthy, so there will be jobs. Discourage the kids from getting business administration or psychology degrees. It’s just flushing money down the drain in this economy, which will be “the greatest depression.”

Dismiss him if you must, but be warned, “he’s been right many many times.” On his Website there are a number of glowing quotes about his company, so maybe he knows what he’s talking about. Just to be safe, we (meaning me) are going to drop out of school immediately. Masters in journalism, what are we thinking?





