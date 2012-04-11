WOW! Fox Business Actually Beat CNBC For One Slot Last Week

Lou Dobbs

Now this is a first for Fox Business Network.TVNewsers’ Chris Ariens reports that one Fox Business Network show beat a CNBC show in the same time slot last week by the number of viewers. [via TalkingBizNews]



From TVNewser:

For the first time in its 4 1/2 year life, a program on the Fox Business Network has topped a show on CNBC for an entire week in both Total Viewers and younger viewers. Last week, in head-to-head competition at 7pmET, “Lou Dobbs Tonight” beat “The Kudlow Report” (Mon-Thurs, and a Friday airing of a CNBC documentary) by 18,000 Total Viewers.

