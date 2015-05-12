'Huge' changes are coming to Fox Business Network's show line-up

Business Insider has heard that Fox Business Network is making some “huge” changes to its show lineup.

TVNewser is also reporting that Fox Business will be announcing changes to its show schedule this afternoon.

Those changes include Maria Bartiromo moving to the 6 am to 9 am ET time slot where Don Imus currently anchors “Imus In the Morning.” He’s going off the air at the end of this month.

As part of the lineup shift, Stuart Varney’s show “Varney & Co.” will start airing from 9 am until noon instead of its current slot of 11 am until 1 pm.

A source speculated that it’s “no surprise” that Varney is the “winner” with the 2016 election coming up.

Bartiromo has been anchoring “Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo” on Fox Business since the first quarter of 2014. With the early morning show she’ll now go head-to-head with CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Bartiromo joined Fox Business Network after spending 20 years on CNBC’s airwaves.

TVNewser is also reporting that Trish Regan, who just joined Fox Business from Bloomberg TV, will anchor the 2 pm hour. We’re also hearing that Melissa Francis will co-anchor the 4 pm hour with David Asman and that Liz Claman will be on at 3.

Representatives from Fox Business did not respond to requests for comment.

Here’s a copy of the current Fox Business schedule:

6a – 9a Imus in the Morning Don Imus Business, politics, and popular culture news–The Old Cowboy takes on Washington heavyweights and business insiders alike to keep you updated! 9a – 11a Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo Maria Bartiromo “The Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo” is the business show investors watch for the most up-to-date news of the morning from around the world and the headline guests you want to hear from. 11a – 1p Varney & Co Stuart Varney Veteran journalist Stuart Varney and his business savvy team give you the 411 on Wall Street. 1p – 2p Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton Deirdre Bolton Deirdre Bolton takes you beyond stocks and bonds into the world of alternative investing. She brings viewers new ways to make money and better ways to keep it. 2p – 3p MONEY w/ Melissa Francis Melissa Francis A breakdown of the day’s top stories and how those stories impact the American taxpayer. 3p – 4p Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman Liz Claman We’re counting down to the close of the markets! 4p – 5p After the Bell David Asman, Liz Claman Anchors Liz Claman and David Asman bring viewers the breaking news after the bell and explain what it means for them, their investments, and the market tomorrow. 5p – 6p The Willis Report Gerri Willis Investigating top business stories, outing corporate scams and policing D.C. policy! Uncovering the real stories behind business headlines. 6p – 7p Making Money with Charles Payne Charles Payne “Making Money with Charles Payne” will be joined by a panel of business and market experts to debate the headlines, give viewers an end-of-day wrap, and provide an insider’s look at tomorrow’s money makers 7p – 8p Lou Dobbs Tonight Lou Dobbs Get a breakdown of the day’s top stories and how they impact the economy! 8p – 9p Cavuto Neil Cavuto Trusted, experienced and straight shooting … it is the number one name in business. 9p – 10p Strange Inheritance Jamie Colby Love, loss, and a legacy left behind. ‘Strange Inheritance’ is a ground-breaking new reality program from the Fox Business Network. 10p – 11p Kennedy Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery Kennedy — hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, features sharp eye-opening commentary on today’s hottest issues — no topic is off limits as Kennedy brings her unique perspective to politics, business and culture 11p – 12a Lou Dobbs Tonight Lou Dobbs Get a breakdown of the day’s top stories and how they impact the economy! Late Night 12a – 1a Strange Inheritance Jamie Colby Love, loss, and a legacy left behind. ‘Strange Inheritance’ is a ground-breaking new reality program from the Fox Business Network.

