Fox Business Attacked CNBC For 'Bullying CEOs' And Monopolizing Guests In An Ad In The Wall Street Journal

Fox Business Network ran this ad in the Wall Street Journal yesterday attacking its rival CNBC over its guest policy.



A couple of weeks ago, Politico’s Dylan Byers wrote about how CNBC has a super strict guest booking policy.

CNBC’s rule is that guests cannot appear on a competing network (Bloomberg TV or Fox Business) before coming on their air. Some guests have had CNBC cancel their appearances because they were on another network, according to Politico.

Fox Business appears to be using CNBC’s strict policy as a way to attack its rival. So far, Fox Business has taken out this ad claiming CNBC is a bully in the Journal and it has also been running commercials slamming CNBC on CNBC’s airwaves.

Check out the photo from ValueWalk’s Paul Shea of the WSJ ad.

Photo: Photo courtesy of ValueWalk’s Paul Shea

